Citroen Launches New Aircross X in India

Citroën India has expanded its X-Series portfolio with the launch of the new Aircross X, positioned as a stylish, comfortable, and tech-forward SUV for Indian families. Building on the success of the recently launched Basalt X, the Aircross X strengthens Citroën’s “Shift Into the New” strategy.

At its core, the Aircross X blends French flair with everyday practicality. A bold stance, signature DRLs, dual-tone paint, and chic gold-accented interiors set it apart, while its best-in-class wheelbase ensures a roomy cabin. Buyers can choose between 5- and 7-seater layouts, with up to 511 liters of boot space for road trips.

Citroën’s famed Advanced Comfort Suspension returns, offering the brand’s trademark “flying carpet ride” for Indian roads. Practical touches include 200 mm ground clearance, roof-mounted AC vents for all rows, ventilated seats, and smart storage spaces.

Inside, the cabin gets a premium upgrade with soft-touch leatherette, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, 7-inch digital cluster, ambient lighting, and a redesigned gear lever. The new deep brown interior theme adds a lounge-like feel, blending ruggedness with refinement.

The SUV also debuts CARA, Citroën’s intelligent in-car assistant that supports 52 languages. Beyond entertainment and navigation, CARA controls vehicle essentials, checks remote functions, and even provides crash alerts and emergency SOS.

Safety is comprehensive, with six airbags, ESP, hill hold, ABS with EBD, and over 40 active and passive features as standard. Additional aids like a 360° camera, cruise control, and auto-dimming IRVM boost confidence on highways and in cities alike.

Available with ICE and CNG options, multiple transmission choices, and 10 exterior colors, the new Aircross X is designed to be versatile, premium, and family-friendly — while staying unmistakably Citroën.