Citroen C3 Testing Continues, New Spy Shots Surface Online

After launching the Citroen C5 Aircross, the French carmaker is now working towards bringing in its second product in the Indian market. This new model will most likely be the Citroen C3, a compact SUV that has been spied testing multiple times in the past and will compete with the Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Renault Kiger and the likes.

The Citroen C3 has been spotted on road once again. New spy shots of the upcoming compact SUV have surfaced online. The pictures have captured the rear end of the prototype wearing heavy camouflage thus revealing next to nothing. However, thanks to the previous spy shots and the car’s leaked scale model, we do have an idea how the C3 will look like.

Also Read: Upcoming Citroen C3 Spied Testing Wearing Heavy Camouflage

Following in the footsteps of the C5 Aircross, the new Citroen C3 would have a similar design language. Expect to see rectangular taillamps, a high-mount stop lamp, and Citroen’s signature front grille. The compact SUV would also feature split-type headlamps and come with dual-tone colour options to have an even more eye-catching visual appeal.

The Citroen C3 interior has also been revealed in a bunch of previous spied images. There would be a floating-type infotainment display likely to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity which have become a norm these days. For a sportier feeling, Citroen would incorporate a 3-spoke steering wheel with, of course, multiple mounted controls.

Also Read: First 2 Online Purchased Citroen C5 Aircross Home-Delivered to Owners

Under the hood of the Citroen C3 would be a 1.2L turbo-petrol engine. It is expected to make around 130 HP and come mated to a 5-speed gearbox. There are rumours that Citroen would also provide DCT as an option with its new compact SUV. Those who were expecting to see a diesel engine variant are likely to face disappointment. Citroen would introduce the C3 in India sometime later this year.

Source