First 2 Online Purchased Citroen C5 Aircross Home-Delivered to Owners

The first 2 units of Citroen C5 Aircross, purchased online, have been home-delivered to their respective owners in Gujarat and Chandigarh. They have bought the new SUV via Citroen Buy Online service.

Available at a starting price of INR 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Citroen C5 Aircross is the brand’s first car in India. It is available in two variants - Feel and Shine - which can be purchased 100% online via Citroen Buy Online service. It’s an initiative that caters to customers in more than 50 cities, even outside the firm’s dealer network. This allows buyers to order the variant of their choice, which can be configured online to their taste; directly from Citroen’s factory in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

Buying a Citroen C5 Aircross online via the brand’s Citroen Buy Online service makes prospective customers’ purchase journey comfortable. It can be accessed anytime and from anywhere. The dedicated e-commerce website gives buyers a seamless journey in terms of selection of car through the High-Definition 3D configurator, dedicated e-sales advisor, finance, insurance, annual maintenance packages, extended warranty as well as trade-in of the existing car.

Commenting on the occasion, Saurabh Vatsa, Citroen Brand Head, India, said:

Citroen has been all about comfort and without a doubt, the current conditions have accelerated the need for a comfortable experience for the customer. We take pride in how Citroen Buy Online - the 100% direct buying initiative that covers purchase, online trade-in, finance, insurance, maintenance packages, extended warranty & registration before home delivery - has been well-accepted by the Indian consumers. We offer a seamless & omnichannel customer experience through our ATAWADAC journey (AnyTime, AnyWhere, Any Device, Any Content) giving the customer the choice in mode of purchase.

In other news, the Citroen C3 is likely to be the French carmaker’s second product in the Indian market. Earlier this year. the design of the upcoming car has been leaked via a scale model. We have also had a glimpse of the vehicle’s interior via some spy shots.