Citroen C3 (Kia Sonet-rival) Design Leaked Via Scale Model

Citroen entered the Indian auto market with its C5 Aircross SUV. The C5 Aircross is a very impressive vehicle, with its quirky and funky design being a hit in the Indian market. It's a perfect showcase of what the French automaker is capable of. The company is currently planning to expand its Indian portfolio with the launch of the C3, which will sit below the C5 Aircross. The C3 has already been spied testing on Indian roads, and now, this promotional scale model gives us a good idea of what it will look like.

The Citroen C3 is a subcompact SUV based on the PSA Group’s Common Modular Platform (CMP) and will be completely different from the C5 Aircross’ platform. However, it will follow the current design language of the automaker, the scale model showing the signature wide Citroen grille that is flanked by a split headlamp design similar to the C5 Aircross.

The side profile of the Citroen C3 features a contrast orange coloured roof, black body cladding on the lower half of the body, and diamond-cut multi-spoke alloy wheels. You’ll also notice that the orange colour is also used in different parts of the C3 like the front fog lamp surrounds, ORVMs, and on the lower part of the front doors. While Citroen hasn’t revealed the interior yet, previous spy shots reveal that the C3 will get a large touchscreen infotainment system and a 3-spoke multi-function steering wheel.

Powertrain wise, Citroen’s upcoming subcompact SUV is expected to come with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes around 130 PS. Transmission choices will include both manual and automatic options. It has been reported that the C3 could launch in India during the second half of 2021.

Upon launch, the Citroen C3 will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and the Maruti Vitara Brezza. That said, safely expect it to cost significantly more than models like the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.