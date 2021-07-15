Upcoming Citroen C3 Spied Testing Wearing Heavy Camouflage

The Citroen C3 is likely to be the French carmaker’s second product in the Indian market. It is expected to be launched sometime next year and will compete with the Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, and the likes. The Citroen C3 has been spotted testing multiple times in the past. Now, its prototype has been caught on camera once again.

The latest Citroen C3 spy shot shows the rear end of the upcoming car. However, the prototype spied testing is wearing heavy camouflage, thus, not many details of the vehicle are visible. What we can see in the spy picture here is a portion of the rectangular taillamps, a high-mount stop lamp, and steel wheels. Upon closer observation, the door handles of the new C3 appear to be flat-type instead of pull-type ones.

While Citroen continues to test the C3 on the Indian roads, the design and exterior features of the compact SUV have already been revealed via scale models. The new car will wear the brand’s signature grille and split-type headlamps, similar to what we have seen in the Citroen C5 Aircross. The new C3 would be offered in dual-tone colour options to attract more young customers.

As for the Citroen C3 interior, as per the earlier spy shots, there’d be a floating-type infotainment display that would feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity options. The compact SUV is also likely to have a 3-spoke steering wheel with several mounted controls.

The upcoming Citroen C3 is expected to draw power from a 1.2L turbo-petrol engine that would produce 130 horsepower. It would be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Speculations say that Citroen might also provide DCT with the new C3. However, there wouldn’t be any diesel engine option available with the car.

