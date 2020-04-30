Chinese electric scooter maker Niu confirms India entry - IAB Report

Chinese electric scooter maker Niu has strong expansion plans. The world’s leading lithium-powered electric two-wheeler company has confirmed that it will enter the Indian market.

India is one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world. No wonder why many world-renowned brands have their presence here. Over the last few years, the electric two-wheeler segment in the country has seen considerable growth. The demand, the number of two-wheeled electric vehicles and electric two-wheeler companies in India have been on the rise. Soon, the Chinese electric scooter maker Niu will also join the rat race.

Following is Niu’s official statement in this regards:

“We will pursue differentiated international strategies for different overseas markets, such as Southeast Asia and India. We believe that our expansion into selected international markets will not only drive our revenue growth but also enhance our brand awareness."

Niu designs, manufactures and sells high-performance smart e-scooters. Currently, it has 7 product series that includes NQi, MQi, UQi, NIU Aero, Gova, RQi and TQi. The MQi and UQi models have won 7 major international awards including Red Dot, iF, IDEA, G-Mark, Red Star, Golden Pin and DFA.

Founded in 2014, Niu has come a long way. It has sold over 1 million products worldwide by now. In China itself, it has around 1050 stores across 181 cities. The company’s rapid growth has found itself established in 38 countries. Now, it is planning to expand its empire even further by entering markets like India. It is also contemplating to join hands with global leading companies in Europe to co-brand premium smart e-scooter models. It is also open to the idea of e-scooter sharing and e-scooter commercial fleet.

In other EV news, the prototype of Hero Maestro electric has been revealed. It is Hero MotoCorp’s first electric scooter and expected to be launched in 2021. It will come equipped with the state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery pack and a powerful permanent magnet motor.

