Chetak electric scooter bookings resume - Report

The Chetak electric scooter bookings had been temporarily suspended because of the COIVD-19 situation. Bajaj Auto has now restarted accepting online bookings for its first electric scooter.

Just like other automobile manufacturers, in March this year, Bajaj Auto also halted its manufacturing facilities in compliance with the Indian Govt’s orders to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Since no units of the Chetak were being produced, the company stopped accepting any new bookings for the same. The nationwide lockdown also delayed the deliveries of the retro-modern electric two-wheeler.

On 1 June 2020, the Indian Govt lifted the lockdown in most parts of the country except for the containment zones. As things have gradually started to return to normal, Bajaj Auto has restarted its operations. The two-wheeler giant has also announced the resumption of online bookings for the Chetak electric scooter. As far as the deliveries are concerned, Bajaj Auto is expected to restart the same very soon. The company will first fulfil the pending customer orders in Pune and Bengaluru and then handle the new orders.

The COVID-19 crisis has also affected the Chetak launch in other cities. As per the earlier reports, the expansion plans of the electric scooter in other parts of the country have been delayed by several months. Bajaj Auto had said that before introducing the Chetak in more cities, it will first analyse the customer feedback about the electric two-wheeler and study other factors such as the charging ecosystem, subsidy, etc.

The Chetak has two variants - Urbane and Premium. The Urbane variant has drum brakes and is available in 2 colour options - Citrus Rush and Cyber White. The Premium variant has a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear and comes in 4 colour options - Velutto Rosso, Indigo Metallic, Hazelnut and Brooklyn Black.