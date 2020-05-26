Chetak electric scooter granted design patent in Europe - IAB Report

The Chetak electric scooter has been granted design patent in Europe. The application was filed with the regional patent office in February this year.

The Chetak is Bajaj Auto’s first electric scooter. It was launched in India in January 2020 for a starting price of INR 1 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants - Urbane and Premium. Soon after launching the Chetak here in India, Bajaj Auto filed a design patent for the electric scooter with the European Union Intellectual Property Office on 28 February 2020. The application has been approved and is valid until 28 February 2025.

At the moment, it is unclear whether Bajaj Auto will sell the Chetak electric scooter in Europe or not. If there is a plan, we think that it would be the Chetak Premium that will be the more feasible option for the European countries. What do you think? Let us know with a comment.

The Chetak has a truly exquisite design. The retro-modern look is one of the key USPs of the electric scooter. The Chetak has a 3 kWh, IP67-rated battery pack. The electric motor makes 4 kW of power and 16 Nm of torque. The electric scooter has a claimed range of 95 km. It takes 5 hours to fully charge the battery pack.

Another great feature of the Chetak is its fully-digital LCD instrument cluster. It is an elegant circular unit which gels with the overall design of the electric scooter. It supports Bluetooth connectivity which allows customers to connect their smartphones and use several convenient features. Some of the other key elements of the Chetak include:

Full-metal body

Full-LED lighting

Sequential pattern turn signals at the rear

Keyless ignition system

In related news, the deliveries of the Chetak have been delayed in India because of the COVID-19. Bajaj Auto will resume the deliveries of the new electric scooter in Q3 this year.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.