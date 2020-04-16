Cheapest diesel cars in India under 10 lakh - IAB Picks

The BS6 emission standards are making diesel engines too expensive to be feasible for A- and B-segment vehicles. Maruti Suzuki has entirely given up on diesel engines now, while Tata Motors has stopped offering a diesel engine in its A-segment models.

Like Tata Motors, there are other automakers who continue offering a diesel engine in even some of their most economical models even in the BS6 era. After all, companies can’t deny the fact that there is still significant demand from buyers who'd pay the premium for a diesel engine to benefit from the tractability, torquey character and great fuel economy they offer.

Below are the cheapest diesel cars in India under 10 lakh:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

One of the most significant launches by Hyundai in last year in terms of volumes, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is basically the third generation Hyundai Grand i10. However, unlike the latter, which is now offered only with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, the former is being sold with both BS-VI compliant petrol and diesel engines.

The diesel engine in question here is the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder mill from the previous generation Grand i10, which makes 75 PS of maximum power and 190 Nm of maximum torque. However, it is BS6 compliant and offered with not only a 5-speed MT but also a 5-speed AMT. This is now the smallest diesel engine in the country. Prices for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios diesel range between INR 6.75-8.04 lakh*.

Ford Figo

The current generation Ford Figo might not have been as successful as the first-gen model in terms of sales, but there is no doubt about its capabilities as a vehicle in a whole. The second-gen model has proven its mettle when it comes to performance and practicality. Ford still hasn’t given up on the Figo and has readied it for the BS-VI era, with a few cosmetic changes and feature re-jigs across variants in addition.

The new Ford Figo diesel sources its power from an upgraded version of the old model's 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. Like the BS4 version, the BS6 version makes 100 PS of maximum power and 215 Nm of peak torque and rooms coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Known for a great mix of punchy performance and frugality, the new Ford Figo's prices range from INR 6.86-7.85 lakh*.

Ford Freestyle

The formula of cross hatches has never been a sure-shot thing in the Indian market. Despite the fact that the Indian market has seen a number of fantastic cross hatches, they never have been super successful as their respective hatchback counterparts. The Ford Freestyle is one such example. Based on the Ford Figo hatchback, the Ford Freestyle comes with a number of cosmetic enhancements over the Figo including body cladding job, roof rails and a different grille.

The Ford Freestyle diesel is powered by the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 100 PS and a peak torque output of 215 Nm. Similarly, a 5-speed manual gearbox is standard. Prices for the Ford Freestyle diesel range between INR 7.34-8.19 lakh*.

Ford Aspire

The Ford Aspire is one of the most enthusiastic cars to drive in the sub-four metre sedan segment, and the majority of its credit goes to its diesel powertrain.

The Ford Aspire diesel also has the Ford Figo diesel's 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine (100 PS/215 Nm), available only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Its prices range from INR 7.49-8.34 lakh* - is cheapest diesel cars in India.

Honda Amaze

Apart from Hyundai and Ford, Honda is the third automaker in the mass-market segment which still believes that there is a good potential for entry-level diesel cars in the country. This is the reason why it is still selling its most important offering in India – the Honda Amaze - with a diesel engine as well.

The Honda Amaze diesel mounts a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. This engine is there in the Amaze in two states of tune: 100 PS/200 Nm and 80 PS/160 Nm. The 100 PS/200 Nm version is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission and the 80 PS/160 Nm version is offered with a CVT.

The Honda Amaze diesel's prices start at INR 7.56 lakh* and go up to INR 9.96 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom India

