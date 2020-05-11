The CFMoto CF1250J cruiser has been officially unveiled. With a large 1,278.8 cc V-twin engine, it is the most powerful Chinese motorcycle ever built.

The design sketches of the CFMoto CF1260J were leaked online last year, revealing many details of the motorcycle. The first thing to notice is the sheer size of the two-wheeler. It has a huge front end flaunting a gorgeous LED headlight and LED position lamps. The side turn signals are integrated into the knuckle guards. There is a big electronically adjustable windscreen and the half faring that covers up a large 1,278.8 cc V-twin engine. CFMoto has also used sturdy crash guards mounted with LED emergency lights and siren.

The CFMoto CF1250J features rider-friendly ergonomics for relaxed and comfortable riding. It also comes equipped with a 12.3-inch colour TFT LCD instrument cluster which shows a plethora of information. It has mobile phone integration for caller ID, navigation, and much more. The CF1250J police motorcycle has 4 riding modes.

The CFMoto CF1250J's 1,278.8 cc engine is a V-twin mill which is said to be derived from KTM’s LC8 V-twin powerplant. This engine churns out 105 kW or 140 BHP of maximum power at 8,500 rpm. The peak torque of 120 Nm is generated at 7,000 rpm. This makes the CF1250J the most powerful Chinese motorcycle ever built.

Some of the other features of the CF1250J include:

Dual front disc brakes

USD front forks

Engine cowl

Hard panniers

Large exhaust

Single-seat

Emergency lights at the rear

The CFMoto CF1250J is available only for the Chinese Police. However, it is being reported that a variant meant for private sales (CFMoto CF1250G) is in the pipeline.