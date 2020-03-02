India-bound CFMoto 300SR (Yamaha R3 rival) revealed

Along with the CFMoto 250SR, its 300 cc version called 'CFMoto 300SR' has been revealed. The higher capacity version is reportedly planned for launch in India.

The CFMoto 300SR extracts power from a Euro-IV 292.4 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a DOHC setup. It also has Bosch EFI that is expected to provide an optimal combination of performance and fuel efficiency. This engine is capable of producing a max power of 28.6 BHP at 8,750 rpm and 25.3 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission and has a slipper clutch.

CFMoto has also implemented different advanced methods to enhance the engine’s overall performance and efficiency. The engine has used a dual-coated piston to reduce frictional losses and the cylinder features a noise-reduction technology to minimise vibrations and engine noise. The built-in balance shaft allows the engine to rev smoothly.

Perhaps, one of the most attractive features of the CFMoto 300SR is its fully-colour TFT display. It is similar to that of the 300NK that is already available in the Indian market. The TFT display features two interfaces for the two riding modes on offer - Eco and Sport. It might appear to be a small feature but it should enhance the overall riding experience.

Some of the other key features of the CFMoto 300SR are:

Aerodynamic and sporty design

Full-LED lighting

Under-belly exhaust

Clip-on handlebars

37 mm USD forks

780 mm of seat height

135 mm of ground clearance

165 kg kerb weight

The braking setup on the CFMoto 300SR includes a 292 mm disc with a four-piston floating calliper at the front and a 220 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper at the rear. The braking performance is enhanced by Continental ABS.

The 300SR looks very similar to its younger sibling - the 250SR. Out of these two, it would be the 300SR to make its way into our country, hopefully, some time in the mid-2020. It is expected to carry an aggressive price tag and would compete with the Yamaha R3, whose facelifted, BS-VI variant is yet to be launched.