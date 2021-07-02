CFMoto 650 NK, 650 MT and 650 GT Get BS6 Update

CFMoto India has updated its 650 range of motorcycles to comply with the latest, stricter, and more stringent BS6 emission regulations. The less polluting models of the CFMoto 650 NK, 650 MT, and 650 GT have been finally launched in the country. Bookings for all three of them are now open. Interested buyers can reserve one by paying a token amount of INR 5000.

The biggest change in the BS6 models of the CFMoto 650 NK, 650 MT and 650 GT is the engine. All 3 motorcycles share the same 649.3cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled motor which now meets the BS6 standards. It has been tuned to produce 55.65 bhp of max power at 8250 rpm and 54.4 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm.

The BS6 CFMoto 650 NK has been priced at INR 4.29 lakh whereas the updated model of the 650 MT costs INR 5.29 lakh. This makes both these motorcycles INR 30,000 dearer than their BS4 versions. On the other hand, we have the BS6 CFMoto 650 GT. At INR 5.59 lakh, it is the most expensive model in the brand’s 650 range and costs INR 10,000 more than its BS4 counterpart.

Apart from the 650 NK, 650 MT and 650 GT, CFMoto India also has the BS6 model of the 300 NK. It is not only the most affordable model in the company’s entire lineup but also the first motorcycle to receive the BS6 update. The more eco-friendly version of the CFMoto 300 NK was launched earlier this year in March. It carries a sticker price of INR 2.29 lakh which, interestingly, is the same amount at which the BS4 version of the motorcycle was introduced back in 2019.

CFMoto India sells all four of its products in the country via 5 dealerships that are located in Bengaluru, Chennai, Thane, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad. The brand is expected to expand its network and open new showrooms in more cities in the near future.

All prices are ex-showroom