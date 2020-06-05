CFMoto 300SR to go on sale in Vietnam next month - IAB Report

The CFMoto 300SR was previously scheduled to reach the showrooms in Vietnam this month. However, there’s been a slight delay and the fully-faired sibling of the CFMoto 300NK will go on sale in the Southeast Asian country in July 2020 now.

CFMoto has started taking pre-orders for the 300SR in Vietnam. The motorcycle has been priced at VND 119 million (INR 3,91,718). It is available in two colour options, namely Nebula Black and Athens Blue. It will come with 2 years/28,000 km warranty and 2 free engine oil changes.

The CFMoto 300SR should appeal to many enthusiasts. It has several attractive features such as the uniquely-designed LED headlamps and LED DRLs, high-rise tail section for a sporty stance, split seats, muscular fuel tank, clip-on handlebars for lean-forward and dedicated riding posture. The aerodynamic fairing of the 300SR also plays a key role in enhancing the bike’s aesthetics.

Some of the other key features of the CFMoto 300SR include:

Alloy wheels

Two riding modes

ABS

Underbelly exhaust

USD front forks

Stylish LED taillamp

780 mm of seat height

135 mm of ground clearance

165 kg kerb weight

The CFMoto 300SR is equipped with a fully-digital and fully-colour instrument cluster. It is identical to the one which we’ve seen in the CFMoto 300NK.

As for the performance, the CFMoto 300SR draws power from a 292.4 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It comes with a DOHC setup and has been tuned to churn out 21.4 kW or 29 PS of maximum power at 8,750 rpm and 25.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The Bosch EFi ensures peppy performance and optimal fuel efficiency. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit.

The CFMoto 300NK is already available in India along with 3 other models (650NK, 650MT and 650GT). It was being anticipated that the new 300SR would be launched in our country in mid-2020. Perhaps, the ongoing COVID-19 global situation might have caused some delays. Would you like to see the CFMoto 300SR here in India?