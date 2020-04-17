India-bound CFMoto 300SR goes up for pre-order in Vietnam - IAB Report

CFMoto has started taking pre-orders for the 300SR in Vietnam. The faired sibling of the CFMoto 300NK is expected to reach the showrooms in June 2020.

CFMoto 300SR Price

CFMoto currently has 5 models in its product line-up for Vietnam. These include the CFMoto 250NK, CFMoto 300NK, CFMoto 400NK, CFMoto 650NK, and CFMoto 650MT. The Chinese brand will soon add the 300SR in the list. The CFMoto 300SR is expected to be priced at least VND 120 million (INR 3.90 lakh). It will be available in two colour options - Athen Blue and Nebula Black.

CFMoto 300SR Features

The India-bound CFMoto 300SR features a set of gorgeous twin-LED headlamps that are accompanied by uniquely-shaped LED DRLs. The aerodynamic fairing of the motorcycle not only enhances the bike’s visual appeal but also helps in reducing the drag. The low-set clip-on handlebars provide an aggressive and sporty riding position.

The 300SR has a split seat setup. The step-up seats and high-rise tail section improves the side profile of the bike. The rear end of the CFMoto 300SR is as sporty as its front end thanks to the LED taillight and aerodynamic rear cowl. The bike also comes with a full-colour TFT instrument cluster which is similar to that of the 300NK which is already available in the Indian market. It shows a lot of information like speedometer, odometer, trip meters, clock, tachometer, and much more. It features two interfaces for the two riding modes on offer - Eco and Sport.

The suspension setup on the CFMoto 300SR includes a pair of 37 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. A large 292 mm disc with a four-piston floating calliper at the front and a 220 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper at the rear handle the braking duties. The bike also comes equipped with an ABS from Continental.

CFMoto 300SR Specs

The CFMoto 300SR uses a 292.4 cc, single-cylinder, DOHC engine. This liquid-cooled mill comes with Bosch EFI and produces 28.6 BHP of maximum power at 8,750 rpm and 25.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission and also has a slipper clutch.

As far as the launch of the 300SR in India is concerned, CFMoto is expected to bring the motorcycle in the country sometime in the mid-2020.

For more CFMoto news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: Facebook]