The first units of the CFMoto 300SR have started arriving in Vietnam. This implies that the exports of the fully-faired motorcycle from China have commenced and, thus, the Indian launch has got closer.

India will reportedly among the first overseas markets of CFMoto to receive the 300SR. The fully-faired sibling of the CFMoto 300NK was supposed to be launched in our country in Q2 this year. Perhaps, the COVID-19 global crisis might have incurred some delays in the original schedule. But since things are gradually returning to normal and the exports have begun, it seems like the Indian launch could take place in the third quarter now.

The CFMoto 300SR will be an important product for the brand here in India because the 300NK is the company’s only offering in the 300 cc segment, which has become highly popular in the country over the last few years. Consequently, CFMoto will have to put a competitive price on the 300SR to stay in the game. So, it will assemble the motorcycle locally.

CFMoto 300SR Key Features

Uniquely-designed LED headlamps and LED DRLs

High-rise tail section for a sporty stance

Split seats

Muscular fuel tank

Clip-on handlebars

Alloy wheels

Two riding modes

ABS

Underbelly exhaust

USD front forks

780 mm seat height

135 mm ground clearance

165 kg kerb weight

Fully-digital and fully-colour instrument cluster

The CFMoto 300SR is powered by a 292.4 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which comes with a DOHC setup. It has been tuned to churn out 21.4 kW or 29 PS of maximum power at 8,750 rpm and 25.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The Bosch EFi ensures peppy performance and optimal fuel efficiency. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit. The CFMoto 300SR will compete against some of the well-renowned names in the segment such as the TVS Apache RR 310 and KTM RC 390.