INR 2.78 lakh 2020 CFMoto 250SR launched in Malaysia - Report

CFMoto has launched the new 2020 250SR in Malaysia. The fully-faired quarter-litre motorcycle will accompany its naked sibling, the CFMoto 250NK which is already on sale in the Southeast Asian country. The 2020 CFMoto 250SR has been priced at RM 15,800 which converts to INR 2,77,945.

In terms of aesthetics, the new 2020 CFMoto 250SR is very similar to the India-bound CFMoto 300SR which has started arriving in Vietnam from China. It features a unique front design thanks to the LED headlamps. The front fairing looks quite sharp and so does the sculpted fuel tank. The high-rise tail section and underbelly exhaust impart a sporty look to the motorcycle.

The 2020 CFMoto 250SR comes equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster with auto-brightness for ambient lighting conditions. There are two riding modes, Sports and Eco, which also change the layout of the display. CFMoto has also included smartphone connectivity.

Powering the 2020 CFMoto 250SR is a 249.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which has a DOHC set up for improved performance. The mill is tuned to produce a maximum power of 28 PS at 9,750 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The electronic fuel injection by Bosch ensures crisp throttle response and enhanced fuel economy. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. CFMoto has added a balance shaft as well to keep the engine vibrations as low as possible.

In terms of hardware, the 2020 CFMoto 250SR has a pair of 37mm USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear with preload adjustability. The braking comes from a single 292mm front disc with four-piston calliper and 220mm rear disc. For safety, a dual-channel ABS from Continental has been provided.

Apart from the standard 2020 CFMoto 250SR, there is also a Limited Edition of the 250cc motorcycle for sale. It costs RM 17,800 (INR 3,13,128). Both of them are being imported from China and are made available in Malaysia via the CKD route.

Earlier speculations suggested that CFMoto could bring the 250SR in India to compete with the likes of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in the quarter-litre segment. However, later the clues hinted that instead of the 250SR, CFMoto is likely to introduce the bigger 300SR in our country. Now, when will that happen remains a mystery.