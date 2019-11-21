CFMoto 300SR, 400NK, 400GT and 700CL-X to arrive post BS-VI upgrade - Report

CFMoto recently expanded its reach in the Indian market with the inauguration of a new dealership near Mumbai – CFMoto Thane, Hridisha Dream Bikes. Speaking to motoring portal, Bikedekho at the dealership launch, CFMoto officials revealed that the Chinese brand will launch four new products in India post the BS-VI upgrade i.e. after April 2020. Vamsi Jagini, CEO of CFMoto told the website that the company will launch the 300SR, 400NK, 400GT and the recently unveiled 700CL-X in the Indian market. The two-wheeler brand will add one new model every quarter after the BS-VI upgrade.

Also Read: Upcoming CFMoto tourer may feature KTM LC8 V-twin derived engine

The 300SR, which is the fully-faired version of the 300NK, has already been spotted through spy photographs, although the company is yet to reveal the product officially. The 400NK and the 400GT are already available in select international markets. In fact, the updated version of the 4000NK was seen through leaked photographs alongside the updated 650NK in October this year. Lastly, the CFMoto 700 CL-X, which made debut at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show, gets three variants – CL-X Sport, CL-X Adventure and CL-X Heritage. The company may introduce one variant of the 700 CL-X at a time.

The list of upcoming models does not end there as the source report also reveals details about electric motorcycles from the Chinese brand. The company will reportedly introduce a new electric motorcycle that will be based on the 300NK roadster. The electric vehicle will be joined by electric bicycles, adds the report.

However, before the new (petrol-powered and electric) models arrive, CFMoto will update its existing portfolio with BS-VI compliant engines. The company currently offers four motorcycles – the 300NK, 650NK, 650MT and the 650GT – in the Indian market. The motorcycles currently retail at competitive price tags, although we would see a revision once the bikes comply with the new emission norms. The performance numbers are also likely to undergo some changes.

Below are the engine specifications and the prices of the current CFMoto products in India:

Model 300NK 650NK 650MT 650GT Engine 292.4 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 649.3 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled 649.3 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled 649.3 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled Max Power 33.9 PS at 7,200 rpm 61.54 PS at 9,000 rpm 70.7 PS at 8,750 rpm 61.2 PS at 9,000 rpm Max Torque 20.5 Nm at 8,800 rpm 56 Nm at 7,000 rpm 62 Nm at 7,000 rpm 58.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm Price* INR 2.29 lakh INR 3.99 lakh INR 4.99 lakh INR 5.49 lakh

Also Read: Production-ready CFMoto 250SR spotted in new colour

The company imports all existing products via the CKD route, and that is not likely to change in the foreseeable future. However, CFMoto plans to increase the localisation levels to 50% by 2021. The company also plans to enter into a joint-venture with a local brand to manufacture bikes in India, although developments on that front take a while.

[Source: BikeDekho.com]

*Ex-showroom India prices