CEAT Puncture Safe Tyres Launched, Goodbye Puncture-Related Woes?

CEAT Puncture Safe tyres for motorcycles have been launched. The new range of tyres will offer technology to consumers that will resist loss of air pressure in case of a puncture allowing a hassle-free and safe ride.

CEAT Puncture Safe tyres are designed to prevent the tyre from deflating at the point of puncture. This property is provided by a patented sealant developed in-house by CEAT that seals the punctures making the range a truly self-healing tyre. These tyres also come in unique patented packaging. Also, the sealant can seal punctures for nails up to 2.5 mm in diameter on the tread area only. These tyres are secure, unique and performance-oriented which will improve the safety of a two-wheeler rider, eradicating any potential accidents caused due to punctured tyres.

CEAT Puncture Safe tyres are already on sale in several states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Goa. CEAT has now launched these tyres in Maharashtra, too. They are available in eleven different sizes and compatible with popular-selling motorcycles.

There are multiple tyre puncture sealants available in the market for both tube-type and tubeless tyres. They promise to seal a tyre puncture (under certain conditions), however, their reliability has been an issue for most of the riders. But now CEAT, which is a well-known tyre manufacturer, has introduced motorcycle tyres with similar technology. Customers now have a big and trusted brand offering a solution to their puncture-related worries. They should be able to have a hassle-free and safe ride.

Speaking about the unique initiative, Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd, said, “Our aim has and will always be to ‘Make mobility Safer and Smarter.’ The CEAT Puncture Safe tyres were launched with an aim to save our consumers’ time and energy, and to deal with the most common problem for any two-wheeler rider; a flat tyre. The self-healing feature of this range of tyres is its biggest USP that we believe will attract a lot of customers. Modern problems require modern solutions and we at CEAT are working towards finding those solutions for our customers.”