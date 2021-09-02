New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Tyre Partner is CEAT

CEAT is the official tyre partner of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350. This is not the first time when a Royal Enfield motorcycle will come fitted with CEAT tyres from the factory. Both brands have been in a successful association for quite some time. In fact, CEAT has been providing the Zoom Cruz tyres for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 uses CEAT Zoom Plus and Zoom Plus F range of tyres. The sizes that are fitted to the motorcycle include 100/90-19 ZOOM PLUS F TL 57P, 120/80-18 ZOOM PLUS TL 62P, 100/90-19 ZOOM PLUS F TT 57 P, and 120/80-18 ZOOM PLUS TT 62P.

CEAT says that the Zoom Plus and Zoom Plus F are high-performance tyres that offer outstanding control at high speed and excellent grip on various terrains. They have unique and continuous groves, more land area to ensure precise vehicle control, and safety at leaning and cornering at high speeds, longer life and better grip. The tyres have been optimized to perfectly complement the exceptional performance of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Expressing his view in this regard, Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd, said, “We take pride in our association with Royal Enfield which has grown over the years into a strong friendship. Providing the new Classic 350 with the safest pairs of tyres is a reiteration of the promise of friendship that CEAT has so often made. The tyres will give the motorcycle added safety - a testimony of our unwavering commitment to offering the best-in-class products. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with RE.”

Apart from the new Royal Enfield Classic 350, other RE models that use CEAT tyres include the Meteor 350, Himalayan, and the Bullet Electra. In the recent past, CEAT has also become the sole tyre supplier for the 650 Twins.