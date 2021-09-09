CEAT Tyres to Revamp Outlets to Enhance Customer Service Experience

CEAT Tyres has started revamping its showrooms across the country to enhance the customer service experience. The new architecture of the facilities is in accordance with the company’s purpose of making mobility safer and smarter every day.

CEAT Tyres will be revamping its nationwide outlets, which will start with 10 new design stores in metro cities and key markets in the coming months. The tyre maker plans to overhaul all its existing showrooms and launch 50 brand-new stores in the current financial year.

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Tyre Partner is CEAT

Speaking in this regard, Mr. Arnab Banerjee, COO, CEAT Ltd, said, “The newly redesigned CEAT Shoppes will act as premium touchpoints for consumers and aim to deliver a never-before experience across India. Overall, the stores aim to bring in a balance between the hardcore industrial look and sleekly finished lifestyle space. Every single element in the store has been designed and fabricated to optimise the customer experience. We plan to overhaul all existing CEAT Shoppes according to the new design.”

A first for the industry, the revamped CEAT showrooms will have a state-of-the-art, premium and futurist retail design to enhance customer experience. It will use a combination of industrial colours and materials like shades of grey, perforated metal, aluminium profiles, metal partitions etc, which symbolises the strong, sturdy, safe and reliable products that CEAT makes. Special, warm lighting fixtures will bring depth to the store and the experience.

Also Read: Newly Launched Mahindra Bolero Neo Uses CEAT Tyres

The fresh and modern design of CEAT showrooms will encompass digital elements for an interactive and engaging experience. The display has been completely re-imagined in the way the customer interacts with tyres. CEAT Shoppes will also be empowered as service centres where all customer requirements like warranty registration, on-spot claim settlement, a customer feedback mechanism (NPS) and service reminders will be taken care of. The new design of the CEAT Shoppe aims to be inspiring and aspirational, thus elevating the customer experience.