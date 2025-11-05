BYD Singapore Expected to Launch Level 4 Electric Buses by 2026

In a major leap toward smart and sustainable mobility, BYD Singapore has secured the country’s first-ever Level 4 autonomous bus pilot contract, marking a historic milestone in Southeast Asia’s push for intelligent public transport. The initiative, launched by Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA), aims to integrate fully autonomous and fully electric buses into the national transport network — the first such project outside China.

The pilot program will see BYD commercial EVs operating across two routes — Route 191 in the One-North business district and Route 400, which connects Marina Bay and Shenton Way. Scheduled to begin in mid-2026, these 16-seater driverless buses will charge regular public transit fares, aligning with Singapore’s broader Green Transport and Net Zero goals.

Singapore’s selection process for this project was among the most rigorous globally, demanding proven expertise in autonomous operations, fleet management, and remote vehicle supervision. The winning consortium — BYD, MKX Technologies, and MOGOX — combines strong experience in electric mobility and autonomous systems, underlining China’s growing leadership in these fields.

BYD’s commercial electric vehicles already serve airports, logistics hubs, and transit networks worldwide. Built around the company’s proprietary battery, motor, and chip technologies, these EVs feature a domain-controlled architecture with standardized hardware-software interfaces. This setup allows quick integration with autonomous systems and enables high operational stability, tested extensively under self-driving conditions before deployment.

There are already multiple BYD cars available in Singapore like the Seal, m6, ATTO 3, DOLPHIN, and e6. Now, the BYD Singapore project not only cements the brand’s global influence in zero-emission transport but also represents a major step toward smarter, safer, and cleaner public mobility worldwide.

Source