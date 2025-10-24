BYD Unveils ATTO 2 DM-i in Europe with 1020 km Range and Hybrid Innovation

BYD has introduced its latest compact SUV for Europe — the ATTO 2 DM-i, powered by the brand’s cutting-edge Super Hybrid DM (Dual Mode-intelligent) technology. The model promises an EV-like driving experience with an impressive combined range of up to 1,020 km, setting a new benchmark in the compact SUV segment.

Following the success of the SEAL U DM-i, Europe’s best-selling plug-in hybrid in several key markets, BYD aims to redefine hybrid performance. The ATTO 2 DM-i can run up to 90 km purely on electric power, unmatched among its rivals. The intelligent hybrid system seamlessly switches between EV and hybrid modes, ensuring peak efficiency whether in city traffic or on long drives.

The SUV will be offered in two variants, each with different battery capacities, power outputs, and range options. Visually, the DM-i version distinguishes itself from the pure-electric ATTO 2 with a larger front grille, revised bumpers, new badging, and a striking Midnight Blue colour exclusive to this variant.

The ATTO 2 DM-i will make its European debut at Fleet Europe Days in Luxembourg this week, followed by media previews in November. Pre-sales will begin soon, with first customer deliveries expected in early 2026.