BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi & BS6 Yamaha FZS-Fi prices hiked - IAB Report

Yamaha has hiked the prices of the BS6 FZ-Fi and BS6 FZS-Fi. This is the first price hike for both FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi post their BS6 update.

The BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi and BS6 Yamaha FZS-Fi were launched in November last year. The BS6 FZ-Fi retailed at INR 99,200* and is available in two colours - Racing Blue and Metallic Black. On the other hand, the more premium BS6 FZS-Fi was priced at INR 1,01,200* in the standard colours (Metallic Red, Matte Black, Dark Matte Blue, and Grey/Cyan Blue) and at INR 1,02,700* in the special Dark Knight colour. Now, both the BS6 FZ-Fi and BS6 FZS-Fi have received a minor price hike of INR 500.

Model Colour Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi Racing Blue/Metallic Black INR 99,200 INR 99,700 INR 500 BS6 Yamaha FZS-Fi Metallic Red, Matte Black, Dark Matte Blue, and Grey/Cyan Blue INR 1,01,200 INR 1,01,700 INR 500 Dark Knight INR 1,02,700 INR 1,03,200 INR 500

Apart from the marginal price hike, no changes have been made in the BS6 FZ-Fi or the BS6 FZS-Fi.

The BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi and BS6 Yamaha FZS-Fi use a 149 cc single-cylinder engine. This air-cooled mill produces 12.4 PS of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and 13.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi & BS6 Yamaha FZS-Fi Key Features

Fully-digital instrument cluster with a negative display

Comfortable seat

LED headlight

Under cowl

Sporty muffler cover

Monocross suspension

Bosch single-channel ABS

The BS6 FZ-Fi and BS6 FZS-Fi aren’t the only Yamaha models to receive a price hike. The Japanese two-wheeler company has also increased the prices of the BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi