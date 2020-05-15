BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi & BS6 Yamaha FZS-Fi prices hiked - IAB Report

15/05/2020 - 15:26 | ,  ,  ,   | Utkarsh
  • https://www.facebook.com

Yamaha has hiked the prices of the BS6 FZ-Fi and BS6 FZS-Fi. This is the first price hike for both FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi post their BS6 update.

The BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi and BS6 Yamaha FZS-Fi were launched in November last year. The BS6 FZ-Fi retailed at INR 99,200* and is available in two colours - Racing Blue and Metallic Black. On the other hand, the more premium BS6 FZS-Fi was priced at INR 1,01,200* in the standard colours (Metallic Red, Matte Black, Dark Matte Blue, and Grey/Cyan Blue) and at INR 1,02,700* in the special Dark Knight colour. Now, both the BS6 FZ-Fi and BS6 FZS-Fi have received a minor price hike of INR 500.

ModelColourOld BS6 Price*New BS6 Price*Price Hike
BS6 Yamaha FZ-FiRacing Blue/Metallic BlackINR 99,200INR 99,700INR 500
BS6 Yamaha FZS-FiMetallic Red, Matte Black, Dark Matte Blue, and Grey/Cyan BlueINR 1,01,200INR 1,01,700INR 500
Dark KnightINR 1,02,700INR 1,03,200INR 500

Apart from the marginal price hike, no changes have been made in the BS6 FZ-Fi or the BS6 FZS-Fi.

The BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi and BS6 Yamaha FZS-Fi use a 149 cc single-cylinder engine. This air-cooled mill produces 12.4 PS of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and 13.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi & BS6 Yamaha FZS-Fi Key Features

  • Fully-digital instrument cluster with a negative display
  • Comfortable seat
  • LED headlight
  • Under cowl
  • Sporty muffler cover
  • Monocross suspension
  • Bosch single-channel ABS

Bs6 Yamaha Fzs Fi Front Three Quarter
Both Yamaha BS6 FZ-Fi and Yamaha BS6 FZS-Fi have received a minor price hike of INR 500.

Also Read: Yamaha re-opens dealerships, could launch BS6 FZ 25 & BS6 FZS 25 now

The BS6 FZ-Fi and BS6 FZS-Fi aren’t the only Yamaha models to receive a price hike. The Japanese two-wheeler company has also increased the prices of the BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0.

For more Yamaha news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

BS6 Yamaha FZS-Fi - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest