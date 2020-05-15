BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi & BS6 Yamaha FZS-Fi prices hiked - IAB Report

Yamaha has hiked the prices of the BS6 FZ-Fi and BS6 FZS-Fi. This is the first price hike for both FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi post their BS6 update.
The BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi and BS6 Yamaha FZS-Fi were launched in November last year. The BS6 FZ-Fi retailed at INR 99,200* and is available in two colours - Racing Blue and Metallic Black. On the other hand, the more premium BS6 FZS-Fi was priced at INR 1,01,200* in the standard colours (Metallic Red, Matte Black, Dark Matte Blue, and Grey/Cyan Blue) and at INR 1,02,700* in the special Dark Knight colour. Now, both the BS6 FZ-Fi and BS6 FZS-Fi have received a minor price hike of INR 500.
|Model
|Colour
|Old BS6 Price*
|New BS6 Price*
|Price Hike
|BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi
|Racing Blue/Metallic Black
|INR 99,200
|INR 99,700
|INR 500
|BS6 Yamaha FZS-Fi
|Metallic Red, Matte Black, Dark Matte Blue, and Grey/Cyan Blue
|INR 1,01,200
|INR 1,01,700
|INR 500
|Dark Knight
|INR 1,02,700
|INR 1,03,200
|INR 500
Apart from the marginal price hike, no changes have been made in the BS6 FZ-Fi or the BS6 FZS-Fi.
The BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi and BS6 Yamaha FZS-Fi use a 149 cc single-cylinder engine. This air-cooled mill produces 12.4 PS of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and 13.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi & BS6 Yamaha FZS-Fi Key Features
- Fully-digital instrument cluster with a negative display
- Comfortable seat
- LED headlight
- Under cowl
- Sporty muffler cover
- Monocross suspension
- Bosch single-channel ABS
The BS6 FZ-Fi and BS6 FZS-Fi aren’t the only Yamaha models to receive a price hike. The Japanese two-wheeler company has also increased the prices of the BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0.