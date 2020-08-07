New BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 detailed in a walkaround video at a dealership

Yamaha unveiled the BS6 FZ 25 in February and the new motorcycle was scheduled to be launched in the country in April. However, that did not happen thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, as some form of normalcy is restored in the nation, Yamaha has finally launched the more eco-friendly FZ 25.

The BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 has been priced at INR 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which makes it one of the most affordable quarter-litre motorcycles available right now. The new 250cc bike has started to arrive at dealerships and has been detailed in a walkaround video.

The BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 captured in the video is black. The new motorcycle is also available in one more colour option called the Racing Blue. The updated headlight assembly of the new FZ 25 looks fantastic. It imparts a much more aggressive and menacing style to the bike. There is a bi-function type single headlamp that works for both high and low beam now.

Some of the other key features of the BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 are:

Engine cowl

Split seats

Sporty exhaust

Alloy wheels with tubeless tyres

Fully-digital instrument cluster

As for the hardware, the new BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 comes equipped with a pair of telescopic forks at the front and 7-step adjustable monocross rear shock that handle the suspension tasks. For the braking, the 250cc motorcycle has a 282mm front disc and 220mm rear disc which are accompanied by a dual-channel ABS.

The 249cc single-cylinder engine of the new Yamaha FZ 25 is BS6 compliant. The air-cooled mil has a SOHC set up and an electronic fuel injection system. Yamaha has tuned it to produce 20.8 PS of power and 20.1 Nm of peak torque. These figures are more or less the same as those of the BS4 FZ 25, which had 20.9 PS and 20Nm.

Yamaha might be a bit late in launching the BS6 model of the FZ 25 but it has provided a well-rounded package to its customers at an affordable price point. We are waiting to get our hands on the new bike. So stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for the full review of the new BS6 Yamaha FZ 25.

[Source: YouTube]