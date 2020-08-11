2020 Triumph Street Triple R launched in India, costs INR 8.84 lakh

Soon after the launch of the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS in India, reports regarding the arrival of the lower-spec R version of the middleweight motorcycle in the country began to emerge. Things started to take a more cemented form when select dealers opened their order books in June to accept the pre-bookings of the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R. Now, two months later, the British motorcycle manufacturer has finally launched the new 2020 Street Triple R and it costs INR 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom, PAN India).

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R has several parts and components borrowed from the superior RS variant. So much so that both the bikes look identical to each other. Features such as the pair of distinctive LED headlamps with LED DRLs, new contemporary bodywork, updated graphics, rearview mirrors, exhaust system are shared between the two motorcycles. Even the engine is the same 765cc, inline 3-cylinder motor that we have seen in the 2020 Street Triple RS, however, in the R, it has been tuned slightly differently.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R has 118 PS of maximum power that is produced at 12,000 rpm whereas the peak torque of 79 Nm is generated at 9,350 rpm. The powerplant has been developed by the company’s Moto2 engine team and thus, has a 7% reduced rotational inertia. In comparison, the 2020 Street Triple RS has 123 PS of maximum power and 79 Nm of peak torque which are produced at 11,750 rpm and 9,350 rpm respectively.

As for the electronics, the new 2020 Street Triple R is equipped with ride-by-wire, ABS, traction control, riding modes, and Triumph Shift Assist for seamless up- and downshifts. The suspension set up is from Showa whereas the braking comes from Brembo aided by Pirelli tyres.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R is available in two colour options - Sapphire Black and Matt Silver Ice. Bookings for the new middleweight roadster are also open.

