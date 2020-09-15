BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan price hiked, now costs INR 1.8K more

15/09/2020 - 16:45 | ,  ,   | Utkarsh
  • https://www.facebook.com

The BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan price has been increased. The less polluting dual-sport motorcycle that was launched earlier this year now costs INR 1.8K more. Apart from the increase in price, Royal Enfield has incorporated no other changes in the ADV as its specifications and features remain untouched.

Bs Vi Royal Enfield Himalayan Snow White
The less polluting dual-sport motorcycle that was launched earlier this year now costs INR 1.8K more.

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan
Colour OptionOld BS6 Price*New BS6 Price*Price Hike
Granite BlackINR 1,89,565INR 1,91,401INR 1,836
Snow WhiteINR 1,89,565INR 1,91,401INR 1,836
Sleet GreyINR 1,92,319INR 1,94,155INR 1,836
Gravel GreyINR 1,92,319INR 1,94,155INR 1,836
Lake BlueINR 1,94,154INR 1,95,990INR 1,836

The BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan is available in 6 colour options including Granite Black, Snow White, Sleet Grey, Gravel Grey, Lake Blue, and Rock Red. The starting price of the dual-sport motorcycle now is INR 1,91,401*.

Engine

Providing all the torque and power to the BS6 Himalayan is a 411cc, single-cylinder engine. It is an air-cooled unit which comes with a DOHC setup and fuel injection. It has been tuned to produce 24.3 bhp of peak power at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000-4,500 rpm. With the BS6 update, this motor has become smoother and more refined when compared to its BS4 counterpart.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Lake Blue Rhs
The starting price of the BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan now is INR 1,91,401*.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan added to Argentina Police’s fleet

Features

Thanks to the dual-purpose tyres that are wrapped around the 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels, the Himalayan can tackle several kinds of terrain. Also, the long 41 mm telescopic front forks with 200 mm of travel and 220 mm of ground clearance help the motorcycle to tackle different sorts of obstacles found in its path.

In other news, Royal Enfield has also increased the price of the BS6 Bullet 350 models.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

Royal Enfield Himalayan - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest