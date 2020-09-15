BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan price hiked, now costs INR 1.8K more

The BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan price has been increased. The less polluting dual-sport motorcycle that was launched earlier this year now costs INR 1.8K more. Apart from the increase in price, Royal Enfield has incorporated no other changes in the ADV as its specifications and features remain untouched.

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan Colour Option Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Granite Black INR 1,89,565 INR 1,91,401 INR 1,836 Snow White INR 1,89,565 INR 1,91,401 INR 1,836 Sleet Grey INR 1,92,319 INR 1,94,155 INR 1,836 Gravel Grey INR 1,92,319 INR 1,94,155 INR 1,836 Lake Blue INR 1,94,154 INR 1,95,990 INR 1,836

The BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan is available in 6 colour options including Granite Black, Snow White, Sleet Grey, Gravel Grey, Lake Blue, and Rock Red. The starting price of the dual-sport motorcycle now is INR 1,91,401*.

Engine

Providing all the torque and power to the BS6 Himalayan is a 411cc, single-cylinder engine. It is an air-cooled unit which comes with a DOHC setup and fuel injection. It has been tuned to produce 24.3 bhp of peak power at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000-4,500 rpm. With the BS6 update, this motor has become smoother and more refined when compared to its BS4 counterpart.

Features

Thanks to the dual-purpose tyres that are wrapped around the 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels, the Himalayan can tackle several kinds of terrain. Also, the long 41 mm telescopic front forks with 200 mm of travel and 220 mm of ground clearance help the motorcycle to tackle different sorts of obstacles found in its path.

In other news, Royal Enfield has also increased the price of the BS6 Bullet 350 models.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi