Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price increased by INR 2.7K

15/09/2020
Royal Enfield has silently increased the Bullet 350 BS6 price. All the models of the 350cc motorcycle now cost INR 2,756 more. This is not the first time that the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 has received a price hike. It was back in May when the Bullet 350 BS6 price was increased for the first time.

ModelColourOld BS6 Price*New BS6 Price*Price Hike
Bullet 350 BS6 (Standard)Bullet Silver and Onyx BlackINR 1,24,338INR 1,27,094INR 2,756
Black and Forest GreenINR 1,30,505INR 1,33,261INR 2,756
Bullet 350 ES BS6 (Electric Start)Jet Black, Regal Red and Royal BlueINR 1,39,949INR 1,42,705INR 2,756

Now with the price hike, the starting price of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 has become INR 1.27 lakh*. Even then, it continues to be the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle available in the country at the moment. Apart from the price, no other changes have been implemented. The specs and features of the Bullet 350 remain the same.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 has two variants - Standard and ES (Electric Start). The former is available 4 colour options whereas the latter has 3 paint schemes. All the models are powered by a 346cc single-cylinder engine which comes equipped with a fuel injection system for precise throttle response and improved performance and fuel economy. This air-cooled motor is capable of producing 19.1 bhp of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Some of the key features of the Bullet 350 BS6 include:

  • Round headlight with a chrome mask
  • Tiny fog lamps on either side of the headlamp
  • Chrome exhaust
  • Classic rearview mirrors
  • 35 mm telescopic front forks and 5-step preload-adjustable twin rear shock absorbers
  • 280 mm front disc brake and a 153 mm rear drum brake
  • Single-channel ABS

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 - Image Gallery

