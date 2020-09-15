Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price increased by INR 2.7K

Royal Enfield has silently increased the Bullet 350 BS6 price. All the models of the 350cc motorcycle now cost INR 2,756 more. This is not the first time that the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 has received a price hike. It was back in May when the Bullet 350 BS6 price was increased for the first time.

Model Colour Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Bullet 350 BS6 (Standard) Bullet Silver and Onyx Black INR 1,24,338 INR 1,27,094 INR 2,756 Black and Forest Green INR 1,30,505 INR 1,33,261 INR 2,756 Bullet 350 ES BS6 (Electric Start) Jet Black, Regal Red and Royal Blue INR 1,39,949 INR 1,42,705 INR 2,756

Now with the price hike, the starting price of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 has become INR 1.27 lakh*. Even then, it continues to be the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle available in the country at the moment. Apart from the price, no other changes have been implemented. The specs and features of the Bullet 350 remain the same.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 has two variants - Standard and ES (Electric Start). The former is available 4 colour options whereas the latter has 3 paint schemes. All the models are powered by a 346cc single-cylinder engine which comes equipped with a fuel injection system for precise throttle response and improved performance and fuel economy. This air-cooled motor is capable of producing 19.1 bhp of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Royal Enfield competes in its first American Flat Track race with Twins FT

Some of the key features of the Bullet 350 BS6 include:

Round headlight with a chrome mask

Tiny fog lamps on either side of the headlamp

Chrome exhaust

Classic rearview mirrors

35 mm telescopic front forks and 5-step preload-adjustable twin rear shock absorbers

280 mm front disc brake and a 153 mm rear drum brake

Single-channel ABS

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi