BS6 Jawa bikes start reaching showrooms [Video]

The BS6 Jawa and BS6 Jawa 42 were launched in early March 2020. However, the motorcycles couldn’t make it to the dealerships then because of the nationwide lockdown that was enforced by the Indian Govt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Now, as things are gradually returning to normal and the lockdown has been lifted from most parts of the country, both the new BS6 Jawa bikes have started reaching the showrooms.

One of the most prominent changes in the BS6 Jawa and BS6 Jawa 42 is the exhaust set-up. To ensure both the old Jawa bikes comply with the BS6 emission standards, the Czech brand has used a different catalytic converter. As a result, the routing of the header pipes has been redirected. The header pipes now go under the engine and then connect to the mufflers.

For some reason, Jawa hasn’t finished the header pipes in chrome. They are black in colour and don’t gel with the classic look of both the Jawa bikes. It is being said that the company will provide a chrome cover that will go on top of the new cat-con that’s located near the radiator. While this might improve things a bit aesthetically, the seamless look and flowing design that we have in the BS4 Jawa and BS4 Jawa 42 isn't achieved. Let us know in the comments section, what you think about the new appearance of the BS6 Jawa bikes.

Apart from the altered exhaust assembly, no other visual changes can be seen in the new BS6 Jawa and BS6 Jawa 42. In terms of specifications, they share a 293 cc single-cylinder engine which, in its BS6 state of tune, produces 26.51 PS and 27.05 Nm. In comparison, the BS4 Jawa bikes had 27 PS of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque.

