BS6 Honda Gold Wing is Here: 2 Gearbox Options, Staring Price 37.20 Lakh

After teasing its elite touring motorcycle for the last few days on its social media channels, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has today launched the BS6 Honda Gold Wing Tour. The latest addition to the brand’s premium product portfolio has been introduced in two variants with prices starting at INR 37.20 lakh.

The BS6 Honda Gold Wing Tour is available in two transmission options. The manual variant has been priced at INR 37.20 lakh. On the other hand, if you want to purchase the DCT model, it’s going to cost you INR 39.16 lakh. Bookings for both trims are now open at Honda BigWing Topline dealerships across the country.

The latest Honda Gold Wing Tour was globally unveiled earlier this year. It’s already on sale in several international markets. And now, it is also available here in India. Powering this gigantic luxury touring motorcycle is a 1.8L horizontally-opposed, 6-cylinder engine that produces 125 bhp of max power at 5500 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque at 4500 rpm. The power is transmitted to the driven wheel via a shaft. As mentioned earlier, there are two transmission options available - 6-speed manual transmission plus electric reverse or a 7-speed automatic DCT plus reverse and walking mode.

Some of its key updates include enhanced passenger comfort with the inclusion of a redesigned backrest for the passenger seat that provides a more relaxed angle. Also, the improved padding and a taller profile would make the overall riding experience for the passenger that much better. For added premium-ness, Honda has also included synthetic leather seat covers.

The storage capacity of the new Honda Gold Wing Tour’s top boxes has been increased. With a total capacity of 61L, they can now hold 11L of more cargo than before. This means accommodating two full-face helmets should be easy and hassle-free. The motorcycle also features new 45W speakers that come with an automatic volume adjustment level. Apart from that, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options are available as well.

All prices are ex-showroom