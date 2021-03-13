2022 Indian Chief Lineup Price, Bookings, Launch Details Inside

The Indian Chief lineup has completed 100 years in the market. On this occasion, the America company has announced the price list of the 2022 Chief lineup for the Indian market.

The 2022 Indian Chief lineup will consist of the Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited. The entry-level model will start from INR 20,75,922 (ex-showroom). Indian Motorcycle has not disclosed the prices of the other two iconic models as of now. We are expecting the company to announce these figures in the near future.

Commenting on the price announcement, Mr Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd said:

Our Chief lineup has a glorified history and is one of the iconic motorcycles of the Indian Motorcycle portfolio. We are launching this model to pay tribute to the Indian Chief on completing 100 years in the market. We have priced the new Chief lineup keeping in mind the love of our customers for the model. We are looking forward to making history again for our new Chief lineup in the market.

2022 Indian Chief Lineup Bookings

Indian Motorcycle has released a press statement saying that its 2022 Chief lineup has reached dealerships across the country. Interested buyers can visit the outlets and check out the new models. Bookings for the updated range are now open. Customers can reserve one by paying a token amount of INR 3 lakh.

2022 Indian Chief Lineup Launch

Indian Motorcycle has also said that the deliveries of the 2020 Chief lineup will commence after the range is launched during the second quarter of this year. An exact date has not been disclosed though.

Indian Motorcycle has taken into account customer feedback to improve its Chief lineup for MY2022. The new models will come equipped with next-level technological upgrades. They will also be more approachable by a wider spectrum of riders thanks to the shorter wheelbase, low seat height, and reduced weight.

For more Indian Motorcycle news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.