BS6 Hero Splendor+ gets a price hike - IAB Report

The BS6 Hero Splendor+ was launched in India in February this year at a starting price of INR 59,600*. Now, Hero MotoCorp has given the 100 cc commuter a minor price hike.

BS6 Hero Splendor+ Price

The BS6 Hero Splendor+ is available in 3 variants - Kick Start, Self Start, and Self Start with i3s. At the time of the launch, the Kick Start variant was priced at INR 59,600* whereas the Self Start variant retailed at INR 61,900*. And the range-topping Self Start with i3s model had a sticker price of INR 63,110*. Now, all the 3 variants cost INR 750 more.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Kick Start INR 59,600 INR 60,350 INR 750 Self Start INR 61,900 INR 62,650 INR 750 Self Start with i3s INR 63,110 INR 63,860 INR 750

BS6 Hero Splendor+ Specs

The BS6 Hero Splendor+ uses a 97.2 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. This engine comes with a SOHC set up along with programmed fuel injection. It produces 8.02 PS of maximum power at 8000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The transmission here is a 4-speed unit.

BS6 Hero Splendor+ Key Features

Long comfortable seat

Tubeless tyres

Throttle position sensor for improved torque delivery

Engine oil temperature sensor

Air inlet temperature sensor

Integrated braking system

Best-in-class 130 mm rear drum brake

Maintenance-free battery

The suspension duties are handled by conventional telescopic front forks and 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear.

BS6 Hero Splendor+ Colours

The BS6 Hero Splendor+ is available in 4 dual-tone colour options. These include Black with Silver, Black with Purple, Black with Sports Red, and Heavy Grey with Green.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi