BS6 Hero Maestro 110 (Honda Activa 6G rival) - Price & variant details here

Hero MotoCorp listed the new BS6 Maestro 110 on its official Indian website last week. While most of the information regarding the less polluting 110cc scooter was revealed, the pricing and variant details remained unknown. Hero MotoCorp has now revealed the BS6 Maestro 110 price along with the variants.

Variants

The BS6 Hero Maestro 110 is available in two variants. They are the Drum Brake Alloy Wheel and Alloy Wheel models. While Hero MotoCorp is yet to announce the braking configuration of both the variants, it is quite likely that the Drum Brake Alloy Wheel model has drum brakes on both the ends whereas the Alloy Wheel trim gets a disc brake at the front.

Price

The Drum Brake Alloy Wheel variant of the BS6 Hero Maestro 110 is priced at INR 60,950* whereas the Alloy Wheel variant demands a slight premium and retails at INR 62,450*.

Features

Both the variants of the Honda Activa 6G rival comes with several interesting features. They have a semi-digital instrument cluster with a service indicator and side stand indicator. For convenience, there is an external fuel filler cap, mobile charging port under the seat along with a boot light. While the headlight of the new Maestro 110 is a conventional halogen unit, Hero MotoCorp has provided an LED taillamp for an attractive rear end.

Engine

Powering both the variants of the BS6 Hero Maestro 110 is a 110.9cc single-cylinder engine. This is a BS6 motor which comes with a fuel injection system. The air-cooled mill has been tuned to produce 8 bhp of maximum power at 7500 rpm and 8.75 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm.

Colours

The BS6 Hero Maestro 110 is available 6 six colour options including Candy Blazing Red, Pearl Fadeless White, Panther Black, Techno Blue, Midnight Blue and Seal Silver. Out of these, the last two colour options are newly added.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi