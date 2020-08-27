Hero MotoCorp continues its CSR activities, donates first-responder vehicles again

As part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives towards the Covid-19 relief efforts in the country, Hero MotoCorp has come forward once again. The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters has donated four first-responder vehicles.

This is not the first time the two-wheeler giant has taken such an initiative. The company has donated several first-responder vehicles to various state authorities in the past. In July, two Hero Xtreme 200R first-responder vehicles were handed over to the authorities at the Community Health Centres in Neemrana and Mundawar in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. Similarly, last month Hero MotoCorp delivered two first-responder vehicles to the Civil Hospital in Gurugram.

This time four Hero Xtreme 200R-based first-responder vehicles have been donated to government civil hospitals in Rewari and Dharuhera in Haryana. Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer; Head Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said:

Continuing its support to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp has embarked on a major initiative of handing over first-responder vehicles to the frontline personnel of various state authorities in order to support the patients located in rural and remote areas. Designed and developed by the engineers at Hero's Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) in Gurgaon, first responder vehicle comes with all the essential medical equipment that provides immediate assistance for the patients who need to be transported to the hospital.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R – First Ride Review

The Hero Xtreme 200R first-responder vehicles come equipped with several custom-built accessories so that they can provide the necessary services to patients in rural and remote areas. For example, there is a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side for a patient to lie down. Similarly, medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, a fire extinguisher is also present.

For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.