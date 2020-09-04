BS6 Hero Maestro 110 revealed, gets new graphics & colour options

Hero MotoCorp has listed the new BS6 Maestro 110 on its official Indian website thereby revealing the details of the upcoming scooter. The new less polluting model is very much similar to the BS4 model, however, to freshen up things a bit, the company has added new graphics on the front and side body panels. The BS6 Hero Maestro 110 also gets two new colour options including Midnight Blue and Seal Silver.

Key Features

The BS6 Hero Maestro 110 comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster with a service indicator and side stand indicator. For convenience, there is an external fuel filler cap, mobile charging port under the seat along with a boot light. While the headlight of the new Maestro 110 is a conventional halogen unit, Hero MotoCorp has provided an LED taillamp for an attractive rear end.

Engine

The 110.9cc single-cylinder engine of the new Maestro 110 complies with the Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. The air-cooled mill has been tuned to produce 8 bhp of maximum power at 7500 rpm and 8.75 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. Thanks to the presence of a fuel injection system, the BS6 Maestro 110 is expected to have enhanced fuel efficiency and improved performance.

Hardware

The suspension duties here are handled by a pair of Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers at the front and Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper at the rear. For braking, there are drum brakes on both the ends aided by an integrated braking system for better stopping power.

Colours

Along with the two new colour options (Midnight Blue and Seal Silver), the BS6 Hero Maestro 110 is available in Candy Blazing Red, Pearl Fadeless White, Panther Black, and Techno Blue.

While Hero MotoCorp has indeed listed the BS6 Maestro 110 on its official Indian website, the company is yet to announce the pricing of the new scooter.

In other news, to increase its market share in the domestic scooter segment, Hero MotoCorp will launch new scooters this Diwali.