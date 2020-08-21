BS6 Hero Destini 125 receives its second price hike

The Destini 125 is among the three scooters that are present in Hero MotoCorp’s current product line-up. Its BS6 model was launched earlier this year in February at a starting price of INR 64,310*. The BS6 Hero Destini 125 received its first price hike in June. Now, the two-wheeler giant has increased the price of the 125cc scooter once again.

The BS6 Hero Destini 125 is available in two variants - Sheet Metal Wheel (LX) and Alloy Wheel (VX). Both of them have now become costlier by INR 500. This means that the BS6 model of the Destini 125 attracts a starting price of INR 65,810* now.

BS6 Hero Destini 125 Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Sheet Metal Wheel (LX) INR 65,310 INR 65,810 INR 500 Alloy Wheel (VX) INR 68,100 INR 68,600 INR 500

The BS6 Hero Destini 125 competes with the likes of Suzuki Access 125 and Honda Activa 125. It is powered by a 124.6cc single-cylinder BS6 engine which comes with Hero MotoCorp’s Xsense technology along with Programmed Fuel injection. The air-cooled mill is capable of producing 6.7 kW or 9 BHP of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

Available in 5 colour options (Nobel Red, Chestnut Brown, Pearl Silver White, Panther Black and new Matte Grey Silver), the Hero Destini 125 comes with several features. For example, there is an external fuel filler cap, mobile charging port, boot light, and side stand indicator. These are some of the convenient elements that do make a difference in daily usage.

If we talk about aesthetics, the Destini 125 flaunts its signature taillamp and LED guide lamps. The semi-digital instrument cluster and chrome embellishments are also nice touches. The premium dual seat not only looks great but also provides the necessary amount of comfort for both the rider and pillion.

For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.