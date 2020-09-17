Ducati’s 2nd BS6 model to launch in India will be Scrambler 1100 Pro

Ducati India released a teaser image earlier this month revealing that it will soon introduce its second BS6-compliant motorcycle in the country, and that model will be from the company’s Scrambler range of bikes. However, Ducati did not make it clear as to which Scrambler model it is planning to launch. Well, now it did.

After the Panigale V2, the upcoming Scrambler 1100 Pro will be the next motorcycle from the Italian brand to be launched in India that will meet the latest and more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. Ducati took to its social media channels to announce that the BS6 Scrambler 110 Pro will break cover in our country on 22 September. It will be a digital event thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro made its global debut in January this year. Perhaps, it could have made it to the Indian shores much sooner but things got delayed because of the world health crisis created by the deadly coronavirus.

The upcoming Scrambler 1100 Pro has all the traits of a Scrambler along with some new interesting features. For example, it comes with a new dual-tone ‘Ocean Drive’ colour scheme which perfectly gels with the blacked-out tubular steel frame and aluminium rear frame. The new RHS-mounted dual-exhausts look very sporty.

The 1,079cc L-twin engine of the Scrambler 1100 Pro is an air-cooled unit which produces 84.7 PS of power and 90.5 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Ducati has also added a bunch of electronics like the ride-by-wire technology, riding modes, and traction control.

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 spotted testing in off-road conditions

The Scrambler 1100 Pro has another version called the Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro. It has the same engine as the standard model. However, some elements make it look even sportier. Probability of Ducati launching both the motorcycles in India in the coming week is also present.

For more Ducati news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.