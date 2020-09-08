BS6 Ducati Scrambler teased, to launch in India soon

After launching its first BS6 motorcycle in India (the Panigale V2) last month, Ducati is now focussing to introduce more BS6 products in the country. The Italian company has recently released a teaser image on its social media channels revealing that the next BS6-compliant Ducati to set its foot in India will be a Scrambler.

The teaser image of the upcoming BS6 Ducati Scrambler shows only the headlamp of the motorcycle. Ducati has not revealed any other information whatsoever. Consequently, it could be either the Scrambler 800 models or the Scrambler 1100 models.

All the variants of the Ducati Scrambler 800 are powered by the same 803cc air-cooled L-twin engine which churns out 73.4 PS of maximum power at 8250 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 5750 rpm. On the other hand, the 1100 Scrambler range draws power from 1,079cc L-Twin, Desmodromic engine which produces 86 PS of maximum power at 7500 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque at 4750 rpm. For the transmission, all the models come with a 6-speed gearbox. Speculations suggest that Ducati might launch the BS6 Scrambler range in this month itself.

Apart from the BS6 Scrambler range, Ducati will also launch other models that will comply with the stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. Based on the earlier report, Ducati is expected to introduce a BS6 Multistrada. At this point, it is unclear as to which variant of the Multistrada it will be, however, it is being anticipated that Ducati could start with the Multistrada 950 which should arrive in India in October.

In other news, the mighty Ducati Streetfighter V4 was slated to be introduced in India this year. However, due to the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic, the Italian company has postponed the launch to 2021.