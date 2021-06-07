BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched, Price Starts at INR 23.50 Lakh

Ducati has updated its product portfolio for the Indian market. The world-renowned Italian motorcycle manufacturer has today launched the BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 in our country. The company’s flagship sportbike is available in two variants - V4 and V4 S. The former has been priced at INR 23.50 lakh* whereas the latter would set you back by INR 28.40 lakh*.

The Ducati Panigale V4 comes with a few new features with its BS6 update. A series of structural, aerodynamic, & electronic changes designed to increase stability & responsiveness for an exciting experience on the track. The new generation aerodynamic package on the PanigaleV4 now mirrors that of the V4 R. It includes the following:

Plexiglas, headlight fairing and side fairings

Lateral extractors for efficient airflow over the radiators

Aerodynamic appendages

Another added feature includes a chain guard fin, an important safety precaution that allows you to avoid dangerous contacts with the chain and crown in the event of a slide. For those who use the bike all year round, there is now provision for heated grips, while the ignition key has a new, more modern, and elegant grip.

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada 950 S GP White Livery Now Available in India

In terms of engine, the BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 comes with a revised version of the Desmosedici Stradale motor that delivers 214 hp at 13,000 rpm and 124 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. In order to eliminate any loss of power with the switch to BS6, the exhaust uses larger catalysts (+10 mm in length) and with a new technology of impregnation of noble metals, essential for maximizing the ability to convert polluting gases.

The primary difference between the 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S is the suspension setup. The V4 comes with a pair of 43mm Showa Big Piston Forks at the front and Sachs monoshock at the rear. Both are fully adjustable. On the contrary, the higher-spec V4 S features electronically adjustable Ohlins NIX-30 forks up-front and Ohlins TTX36 rear shock absorber. Another key difference between the two variants is their wheels with the V4 S fitted with a set of lighter, 3-spoke, Marchesini forged aluminium wheels. The Panigale V4 and Panigale V4 S models are also equipped with new self-bleeding brake and clutch pumps which were used for the first time on the Superleggera V4.

The Panigale V4’s electronic package has also evolved and now includes the latest generation Ducati Traction Control which is even more predictive: the DTC EVO 3 with a strategy derived from Ducati Corse. Thanks to the continuous monitoring of the angular acceleration of the crankshaft and the speed of the rear wheel, the system prevents slippage of the rear wheel in mid-corner, when you reopen the throttle at the maximum lean angle. This translates into a more neutral behaviour of the bike when exiting the corners, giving the rider a better feeling. The electronic rider aids include:

ABS Cornering EVO

Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 3

Ducati Slide Control (DSC)

Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO

Ducati Power Launch (DPL)

Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2

Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO

Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) EVO

For more Ducati news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom