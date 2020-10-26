BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S India launch soon, pre-bookings open

After launching the BS6 models of the Panigale V2, Scrambler 1100 Pro, and Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro in India, Ducati is now planning to launch its next BS6-compliant product in the country. While the company has not made any official announcement as to which motorcycle is it going to be, because some dealerships have already started accepting pre-bookings for the Ducati Multistrada 950 S, the next less polluting Ducati that we are going to see in the Indian market is likely to be this one.

No information regarding the token amount for the pre-bookings of the BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S has been leaked as of now. Regarding the pricing of the new motorcycle, it is being anticipated that it would fall north of the INR 13 lakh* mark since the old Multistrada 950 retailed at INR 12.84 lakh*.

The Ducati Multistrada 950 S is already on sale in several international markets. In fact, Ducati introduced a brand-new GP White livery for the dual-sport motorcycle earlier this year. In terms of power, there is a 937cc Testastretta engine which is capable of producing 113 hp and complies with the Euro 5 emission standards.

Ducati has also incorporated a bunch of electronics in the Multistrada 950 S. For example, there is an electronic suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS) system, Ducati Quick Shift up & down (DQS), and full-LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL). Some of the other key features of the motorcycle include:

5-inch TFT instrument cluster

Cruise control

Hands-free system

19-inch front wheel

840mm seat height

Bosch cornering ABS

For its Indian customers, Ducati is likely to introduce the BS6 Multistrada 950 S only in the iconic Ducati Red paint scheme, just like it did with the new Panigale V2.

*Ex-showroom