MyDucati App launched, available for both iOS & Android

Ducati has introduced the new MyDucati mobile application which is available for both iOS and Android platforms. The new MyDucati app has been designed to allow all fans to stay connected with the Ducati world at all times.

With the new MyDucati app, the Italian motorcycle company is offering its customers a tailored-made experience and privileged access to the Ducati universe. The application is loaded with a plethora of features. For example, there is a virtual garage section in which customers can consult the documentation of their motorcycles at any time and always have their Ducati Card (the official Ducatista document) with them. Enthusiasts can also configure the Ducati of their dreams, save it and share it with friends and dealers. Besides, fans can also customise the section with a picture of their own Ducati motorcycle.

Customers can also use the new MyDucati app to locate the closest dealer based on geo-localisation, consult the services available and save it as a favourite to contact him quickly or make an appointment for a test ride with a simple click. The app also has a section reserved for the Desmo Owners Club (DOC) community, where club members can share their passion for Ducati and take advantage of all the initiatives and benefits reserved for them.

There is also a news section where enthusiasts can access in real-time all the information on new services and events organised by Ducati around the world. The notification system always keeps the customers updated on the most important and latest news.

To make the user experience as engaging and personalised as possible, MyDucati app offers a system of badges that are unlocked upon completion of the various sections. By achieving goals, subscribers can access promotions and personalised services based on the interests and preferences they have expressed within the application.