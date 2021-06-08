BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 Launched - Heavier But More Powerful

Along with the BS6 Panigale V4, Ducati has also launched the BS6 Diavel 1260 in India. The less polluting version of the Italian power cruiser is available at a starting price of INR 18.49 lakh*.

The Ducati Diavel 1260 in its BS6 avatar retains its personality, design, sport naked handling characteristics while becoming a lot more environment-conscious. The standard variant has become heavier by 5 kg and tips the scale at 249 kg (kerb) whereas the Diavel 1260 S is 2 kg lighter than the standard model.

Along with the weight gain, the new Diavel 1260 also sees a bump in power. The 1262cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine with variable cam timing makes 3bhp more than the predecessor. It puts out 162 hp at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It’s mated to a 6-speed gearbox that’s accompanied by a two-way Quick Shifter as standard on the Diavel 1260 S.

For the BS6 model of the Diavel 1260, Ducati has kept the riding position and 'power cruiser' ergonomics of the motorcycle unchanged, however, the company has altered the chassis set-up. The BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 sports a prominent tubular steel Trellis frame. Anchored to it is an aluminium swingarm, sized to give surprising cornering agility, superb 'feel' and easy riding. The standard model is fitted with a pair of fully adjustable 50mm front forks and a monoshock at the back with pre-load and damping adjustments. In comparison, the Diavel 1260 S comes with 48mm Ohlins forks up-front and Ohlins rear shock absorber, both fully adjustable.

The BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 comes with improved and upgraded riding modes (Sport, Touring and Urban). Other electronics on the motorcycle include a 6-axis Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Power Launch (DPL) and Cruise Control. Additionally, the bike also gets the “Dragster” mode coiled which can be unleashed thanks to Ducati Power Launch (DPL). The Diavel 1260 S also features the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS): Bluetooth-connecting a smartphone to the dashboard lets the rider see and handle incoming calls/text messages on the screen and display info on any music being listened to.

Priced at INR 18.49 lakh*, the BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 is available in Total Black paint scheme while the BS6 Diavel 1260 S has two colour options - Ducati Red and Thrilling Black - and costs INR 21.49 lakh*. Bookings are now open across all dealerships and the deliveries will commence as soon as the ongoing lockdown restrictions are lifted.

*Ex-showroom