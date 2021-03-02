BS6 BMW R nineT Scrambler Launched, Costs Less than Std Model

Along with the BS6 model of the standard R nineT, BMW Motorrad India has also launched the less polluting version of the R nineT Scrambler. Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), bookings for the new motorcycle have begun. Interested customers can reserve one by visiting any authorised BMW Motorrad India dealership.

BS6 BMW R nineT Scrambler Specs

Just like the standard R nineT, the Scrambler model, too, is powered by a 1170cc boxer engine that now complies with the BS6 emission norms. BMW Motorrad India has incorporated some changes to the powerplant to make that happen. The air/oil-cooled motor now features a new cylinder head to ensure even better combustion and, thus, cleaner emissions. The German brand has also added new cylinder head covers for enhanced visual appeal.

This twin-cylinder boxer engine is capable of pumping out 109hp of max power at 7250rpm and 116Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm. BMW Motorrad India claims that the motor has been tuned for a strong midrange, especially in the 4000-6000rpm, and can achieve a top speed of 200km/h. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed unit.

BS6 BMW R nineT Scrambler Features

For the BS6 model, the motorcycle gets a newly designed circular instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer and integrated indicator lights. It is contained in a high-quality metal casing. There’s also a full-LED headlamp along with an LED DRL. The rest of the design and styling remain more or less the same. The typical scrambler look is indeed eye-catching. Some of the attractive elements of the BMW R nineT Scrambler include:

Front fork bellows

Roughly toothed footrests

Seat in patented leather style

Elevated exhaust system

Alloy wheels

Relaxed riding position

Shaft drive

The R nineT Scrambler features two standard riding modes – ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ to suit individual rider preferences. In ‘Rain’ mode, a gentle throttle response combined with sensitive control of the Automatic Stability Control (ASC) ensures increased safety when accelerating in slippery road conditions such as on a wet road surface. In the 'Road' mode, the throttle response is balanced, and ASC control is geared towards dry and non-slip road conditions.

BS6 BMW R nineT Scrambler Price & Colours

For the new R nineT Scrambler, BMW Motorrad India is asking INR 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is available in the following colour options - Granite Gray Metallic, Cosmic Blue Metallic/Light White, Black Storm Metallic/Racing Red and Kalamata Metallic Matt. For complete peace of mind, it also comes with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited km’ which can be extended to the fourth and fifth year at an additional cost. Also, an exclusive range of accessories and lifestyle merchandise for the new BMW R nineT Scrambler can be purchased from BMW Motorrad dealerships.

