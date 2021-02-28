New BMW R 18 Classic First Edition is Costliest BMW Bike in India

It was back in September last year when the BMW R 18 was launched in India. The power cruiser was introduced in two variants - Standard and First Edtion. Now, BMW Motorrad has brought in the R 18 Classic First Edition in our country and this is the costliest BMW bike in India right now.

BMW R 18 Classic First Edition Price

BMW Motorrad is asking a whopping INR 24 lakh* for the new Classic First Edition of the boxer engine-powered R 18. It means that this is not only the most expensive variant of the R 18 but also the costliest model in the company’s entire Indian product lineup. Following is a price table for your reference.

Also Read: 2021 Indian Roadmaster price to start at a whopping INR 43.14 lakh!

BMW R 18 Variant Price* Standard INR 19.90 lakh First Edition INR 22.55 lakh Classic First Edition INR 24 lakh

If you’re wondering which is the second most expensive BMW bike currently on sale in the Indian market, it’s the BMW S 1000 RR Pro M Sport. It retails at INR 23.75 lakh*.

BMW R 18 Classic First Edition Features

The new R 18 Classic First Edition is very similar to the Standard variant of the motorcycle. However, to make it more touring friendly, BMW Motorrad has implemented a few changes. For example, it comes with a slightly redesigned pillion seat for enhanced comfort, a pair of leather-finished saddlebags to keep your luggage, and a smaller 16-in front wheel. There’s also a windshield to protect the rider from the wind blast, especially while cruising at high speeds which is like a walk in the park for this machine. BMW Motorrad has also slapped on extra LED auxiliary lights.

BMW R 18 Classic First Edition Specs

Bringing the R 18 Classic First Edition to life is the same 1.8L boxer engine which also comes fitted in the other two variants of this motorcycle. It pumps out 91bhp at 4750rpm and 158Nm in the 2000-4000 rpm range. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed gearbox with a reverse gear available as an optional extra. The motorcycle also features an anti-hopping clutch.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom