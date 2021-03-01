BS6 BMW R nineT Launched, Gets Cleaner Engine & Few New Features

The BMW R nineT has finally received its BS6 update. The less polluting version of the motorcycle has been launched in India. Apart from the cleaner engine, BMW Motorrad has also added a few new features to the new, more eco-friendly model.

BS6 BMW R nineT Specs

Powering the new BMW R nineT is a familiar 1170cc boxer engine that now complies with the stricter and more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission norms. To make that happen, the German company has implemented some changes to the powerplant. The air/oil-cooled motor now features a new cylinder head to ensure even better combustion and, thus, cleaner emissions. BMW Motorrad has also added new cylinder head covers for enhanced visual appeal.

Aspect Specification Type Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaft Bore x stroke 101 mm x 73 mm Capacity 1170cc Max power 109hp at 7250rpm Max torque 116Nm at 6000rpm Top speed 200km/h Gearbox Claw-shifted six-speed transmission with helical-cut splines Drive Shaft drive

As far as the output figures are concerned, the twin-cylinder boxer engine produces 109hp of max power at 7250rpm and 116Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm. The company claims that the motor has been tuned for a strong midrange, especially in the 4000-6000rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed unit. The motorcycle is capable of achieving a top speed of 200km/h.

BS6 BMW R nineT Features

While the overall styling of the updated R nineT remains more or less the same, BMW Motorrad has included a few new features. There’s a newly designed circular instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer and integrated indicator lights. It is contained in a high-quality metal casing. The motorcycle also gets a full-LED headlamp along with an LED DRL.

Some of the other features include:

Automatic Stability Control (ASC)

Riding modes - rain & road

Fully-adjustable USD front forks (spring preload, compression stage rebound)

ABS Pro

320mm twin rotors upfront, 265mm single rotor at the back

17-in spoke wheels

Shaft drive

BS6 BMW R nineT Price & Colours

The new R nineT has been priced at INR 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in 4 colour options - Black Storm Metallic, Night Black Matt/Aluminium Matt, Mineral White Metallic/Aurum, and Option 719 Aluminium. BMW Motorrad is offering a standard 3-year/unlimited km warranty, which can be extended to the fourth and fifth year at an additional cost.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.