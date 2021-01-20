BS6 BMW G 310 R price in India revised; first hike since launch

The BS6 BMW G 310 R price in India has been revised. This is the first hike that the urban motorcycle has received since its launch back in October 2020.

At INR 2.45 lakh*, BMW Motorrad had priced the less polluting version of the G 310 R quite competitively. However, now you will need to shell out INR 5000 more to buy it as the German company has increased the motorcycle’s price.

Model Old Price* New Price* Price Hike BS6 BMW G 310 R INR 2.45 lakh INR 2.50 lakh INR 5000

The BS6 BMW G 310 R now retails at INR 2.50 lakh*. It has received no other changes. Do you think that it is still a worthy purchase? Let us know your views in the comment section.

Also Read: BMW F 900 XR launched in the Philippines, costs INR 14.84 lakh

BS6 BMW G 310 R Specs

The BS6 BMW G 310 R uses a 313cc single-cylinder engine which meets the Bharat Stage 6 emission regulations. It has been calibrated to produce 34 hp at 9500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7500 rpm. These figures are sufficient enough to accelerate the motorcycle from 0-50 km/h in just 2.5 seconds and provide a top speed of 143 km/h. Paired with the motor is a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a slipper clutch.

BS6 BMW G 310 R Features

Thanks to the ride-by-wire system, the BS6 G 310 R has a precise and crispier throttle response. The front brake lever and clutch lever are adjustable. There’s an attractive LED headlamp, with a horizontal LED DRL, which seems to have been borrowed from the BMW F 900 R.

BS6 BMW G 310 R Colours

The BS6 G 310 R is available in 3 colour options - Style Sport, Cosmic Black, and Polar White.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom