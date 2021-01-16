BMW F 900 XR launched in the Philippines, costs INR 14.84 lakh

The BMW F 900 XR has been launched in the Philippines. The touring-oriented sibling of the BMW F 900 R costs PHP 975,000 which converts to INR 14.84 lakh. BMW Motorrad’s original plan was to introduce the F 900 XR in the Southeast Asian country last year. However, things got off track because of the global Covid-19 situation. In India, the BMW F 900 XR was launched in May 2020. It now retails at INR 10.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW F 900 XR Specs

Unlike the litre-class BMW S 1000 XR, the F 900 XR uses a twin-cylinder engine. It is an 895cc liquid-cooled mill that produces 105 hp of maximum power at 8,750 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The German motorcycle manufacturer has tuned the engine such that 87 Nm of torque is available from as low as 4,500 to 8,500 rpm. To ensure that the engine performs smoothly, BMW Motorrad has added two opposed counterbalance shafts. For the transmission, there is a slick, 6-speed gearbox.

BMW F 900 XR Features

While the F 900 R comes with a single headlight setup, the F 900 XR features a twin-headlamp unit which gels with the semi-fairing of the sports tourer. The windscreen is reasonably-sized and should be able to provide decent protection at higher speeds. The 6.5-inch fully-digital TFT instrument cluster is capable of displaying a plethora of information. It also has BMW Motorrad connectivity.

For the suspension, a set of 43mm USD forks at the front with 170mm travel and rear monoshock with 172mm travel are available. The braking comes from a pair of disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear. For safety, switchable ABS is included as standard. Other elements that come as standard include two riding modes - Rain and Road - and Automatic Stability Control.

In the Philippines, the BMW F 900 XR has two colour options - Galvanic Gold Metallic and Racing Red.

