BS6 BMW G 310 R launched in India, has been priced competitively

Along with the new G 310 GS, BMW Motorrad has also launched the BS6 G 310 R in India. The more eco-friendly urban motorcycle gets a few new features including a ride-by-wire system. This makes the throttle response more precise and crispier, enhancing the overall riding experience. It should also improve the performance of the motorbike. BMW Motorrad has also added adjustable clutch and front brake lever.

The BS6 BMW G 310 R also features a brand-new LED headlamp which seems to have been borrowed from its elder sibling, the F 900 R. This full-LED unit is expected to provide much better illumination in the dark than the halogen setup of the bike’s BS4 model. It also flaunts its attractive horizontal LED DRL which is a minor touch but certainly enhances the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle. Don’t you think so?

Powering the new G 310 R is a 313cc single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine which produces 34 hp at 9500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7500 rpm. These figures are sufficient enough to accelerate the motorcycle from 0-50 km/h in just 2.5 seconds and provide a top speed of 143 km/h. Paired with the motor is a 6-speed gearbox. BMW Motorrad has also added a slipper clutch.

The BS6 G 310 R is available in a total of 3 colour options, however, it is the new Style Sport paint scheme which is quite eye-catching. It features a special limestone metallic colour which combines with red rims and a red frame to create a bold, sporty appearance.

Earlier it was being anticipated that BMW Motorrad would put on a very attractive price tag on the less polluting G 310 Twins. Well, the speculations have turned out to be pretty spot on because the BS6 G 310 R has been priced very competitively at INR 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.