BS6 BMW G 310 GS price in India increased by INR 5000

The BS6 BMW G 310 GS price in India has been increased for the first time. The dual-sport motorbike now costs INR 5000 more. BMW Motorrad has also hiked the price of the BS6 G 310 R by the same margin. The urban motorcycle now retails at INR 2.50 lakh*.

The BS6 BMW G 310 GS was launched in India in October last year at INR 2.85 lakh*. Now, after the price hike, it costs INR 2.90 lakh*. Apart from the price revision, BMW Motorrad has made no other changes in the motorcycle.

Model Old Price* New Price* Price Hike BS6 BMW G 310 GS INR 2.85 lakh INR 2.90 lakh INR 5000

BS6 BMW G 310 GS Specs

It is powered by a 313cc single-cylinder engine that complies with the BS6 emission regulations. It produces 34 hp at 9500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7500 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a slipper clutch. BMW Motorrad claims that the G 310 GS is capable of achieving a top speed of 143 km/h.

BS6 BMW G 310 GS Features

For the BS6 model, BMW Motorrad has added a new LED headlamp in the G 310 GS. It certainly makes the dual-sport motorcycle look more visually appealing from the front. Also, the horizontal LED DRL in the headlight itself is a nice touch. This setup is similar to what we have seen in the BMW F 900 R. The less polluting version of the G 310 GS also features a set of new LED blinkers and adjustable clutch and front brake lever for a premium feel.

BS6 BMW G 310 GS Colours

It is available in 3 colour options - Plain Polar White, ‘40 Years GS’ Edition, and Rallye.

At INR 2.90 lakh*, the BS6 BMW G 310 GS is still more affordable than the KTM 390 Adventure which retails at INR 3.10 lakh*. Which one would you buy and why? Drop a comment and let us know.

*Ex-showroom