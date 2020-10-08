BS6 BMW G 310 GS launched in India - Price, features & specs

BMW Motorrad has been testing the new G 310 GS on the Indian roads for quite some time now. There have been several sightings of the prototype in the past which revealed some of the key features of the upcoming ADV. In fact, the official images of the less polluting dual-sport motorcycle were recently released. The only thing remaining was to launch the bike in the market and announce its price. Well, today, BMW Motorrad has fulfilled these remnants as well.

Features

The BS6 BMW G 310 GS has been finally launched in India. In terms of aesthetics, it isn’t a major step up when compared to the BS4 model. The German company has tweaked the body panels of the ADV to add some freshness. There are also new colour options to woo in customers. Out of the 3 paint schemes - Plain Polar White, ‘40 Years GS’ Edition, and Rallye, we think that the last one looks the best. Which one do you like? Let us know with a comment below.

Perhaps, the biggest cosmetic change in the new G 310 GS is the headlight. It is a full-LED unit which features a horizontal LED DRL that enhances the overall front fascia of the ADV. We have mentioned it several times before that this LED headlamp looks very similar to that of the BMW F 900 R, and we are not complaining about it. BMW Motorrad has also added a set of new LED blinkers and adjustable clutch and front brake lever for a premium feel.

Engine

This is where BMW Motorrad must have done most of the tinkering. The new G 310 GS is powered by the same 313cc single-cylinder engine, however, it has been tweaked to meet the latest BS6 emission standards. It produces 34 hp at 9500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7500 rpm. BMW Motorrad claims that the new G 310 GS is capable of achieving a top speed of 143 km/h. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a slipper clutch.

Also Read: Track-focussed BMW M 1000 RR based on the S 1000 RR revealed

Price

The BS6 BMW G 310 GS price in India has been set at INR 2.45 lakh* which is pretty competitive. One of the reasons why the outgoing BS4 model of the motorcycle did not manage to score good sales figures was its high price tag of INR 3.49 lakh*. With the aggressive pricing for the BS6 model, BMW Motorrad might just turn things around in its favour.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi