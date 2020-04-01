BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 launched, priced at INR 1.04 lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched the BS6 Pulsar NS160 in India. The younger sibling of the highly popular Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has been priced at INR 1.04 lakh*.

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Specifications

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is powered by a revised 160.3 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, Twin Spark engine. This engine produces 17.2 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The addition of fuel-injection should've made the throttle response crisper and also improved the bike’s performance and fuel economy.

The engine of the BS4 Pulsar NS160 produced 15.5 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and the same amount of torque (but at 6,500 rpm). It was paired with a 6-speed transmission.

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Features

Visually, the new BS6 bike is identical to the old BS4 bike. It has the same semi-digital instrument cluster, muscular fuel tank, split seats, split rear grab rail, engine cowl, alloy wheels, aggressive halogen headlight, clip-on handlebars and backlit switchgear. The colour options are also the same - Fossil Grey, Wild Red and Saffire Blue.

Bajaj Auto has also kept the cycle parts the same. 260 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc handle the braking duties. They are aided by a single-channel ABS. The front suspension is a set of telescopic forks whereas the shock absorption at the back is handled by a Nitrox monoshock.

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price

The new BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 costs INR 1,04,652*. This makes it INR 10,457 more expensive than its outgoing BS4 model which was priced at INR 94,195*. The new bike’s closest rival is the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V which has a starting price of INR 1,00,950*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi